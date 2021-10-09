The first Liverpool team coached by Jurgen Klopp and where they are now.

Jurgen Klopp’s appointment as Liverpool’s new manager was announced six years ago.

Klopp’s first game in charge of Liverpool was against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, and it’s safe to say things have changed a lot since then.

Only two players from the 18-man squad that played in the 0-0 draw in the capital on October 17, 2015 are still with the club.

We looked at the career paths of those who were part of Klopp’s first competitive line-up.

Simon Mignolet has been sold.

In 2013, he joined Liverpool from Sunderland and soon established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Mignolet and Loris Karius fought for a starting spot near the end of Mignolet’s time at the club, but both were eventually replaced by Alisson Becker in 2018.

The Belgian goalkeeper left the club before the start of the 2019/20 season, reportedly for £6.4 million, to join Club Brugge.

Mignolet has won back-to-back league titles since joining Brugge.

Nathaniel Clyne has been released.

Clyne was a solid player during his tenure at the club, but injuries limited his progress at Anfield.

Clyne made 52 appearances in his first season, followed by 41 the next year, but only ten appearances in the two seasons after that.

After being released at the end of the 2019/20 season, the 30-year-old joined Crystal Palace.

SOLD – Martin SkrtelAfter eight years at Anfield, Martin Skrtel left in the summer of 2016.

The no-nonsense defender spent three seasons with Fenerbahce in Turkey before joining Atalanta in Italy in 2019.

Skrtel’s contract with the Serie A club was canceled by mutual consent after only three weeks, allowing him to return to Turkey.

He played with Istanbul Basaksehir for two seasons, earning the league title in his first season.

Skrtel just joined Spartak Trnava in his home country of Slovakia.

Mamadou Sakho has been sold.

After falling out of favor with Klopp, a successful loan spell with Crystal Palace in 2016/17 was made permanent.

After agreeing to a £26 million transfer, Sakho spent four seasons at Selhurst Park.

After his Palace contract expired this summer, he returned to France and signed with Montpellier.

