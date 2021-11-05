The first-ever cricket test between Australia and Afghanistan has been postponed.

Australia postponed a historic first-ever cricket Test against Afghanistan on Friday, citing fears that the country’s ruling Taliban dictatorship would prohibit women from participating in the sport.

Following discussions with “relevant stakeholders,” Australia’s cricketing authorities have determined that the men’s Test scheduled for Hobart later this month will not take place as planned.

Senior Taliban officials said that Afghan women would no longer play cricket or any other sport after overthrowing the elected government in August.

Women are also forbidden from going to school and other public positions under the regime’s strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Senior Australian cricketers have stated that if the de facto ban on women’s cricket stays in place, the Test should be scrapped.

Afghanistan’s men are presently competing in the T20 World Cup, but they have been told that if they do not field a team in the 2019 women’s World Cup in New Zealand, they will face an international ban.

Cricket Australia stated in a statement that it was “committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world.”

“Given the current state of uncertainty, Cricket Australia considered it important to postpone the Test match until the situation is clearer.”

Afghan cricketers are anticipated to be allowed to compete in Australia’s forthcoming Big Bash League season.

“We look forward to hosting both the Afghanistan women’s and men’s teams in the not-too-distant future,” Cricket Australia said.