The first-ever cricket test between Australia and Afghanistan has been postponed.

Australia postponed its first-ever cricket Test against Afghanistan on Friday, citing fears that the country’s ruling Taliban dictatorship will prohibit women from participating in the sport.

Following discussions with “relevant stakeholders,” Australia’s cricketing authorities have determined that the men’s Test scheduled for Hobart later this month will not take place as planned.

Senior Taliban officials said that Afghan women would no longer play cricket or any other sport after overthrowing the country’s elected government in August.

Women are also forbidden from attending to school and most other public responsibilities under the regime’s strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Senior Australian players have stated that if the de facto ban on women’s cricket is maintained, the Test should be scrapped.

Afghanistan’s men are presently competing in the T20 World Cup, but they have been told that if they do not field a team in the 2019 women’s World Cup in New Zealand, they will face an international ban.

Cricket Australia stated in a statement that it was “committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world.”

“Given the current state of uncertainty, Cricket Australia considered it important to postpone the Test match until the situation is clearer.”

Afghan cricketers are anticipated to be allowed to compete in Australia’s forthcoming Big Bash League season.

“We look forward to hosting both the Afghanistan women’s and men’s teams in the not-too-distant future,” Cricket Australia said.

Mohammed Nabi, Afghanistan’s all-rounder and T20I captain, expressed hope that the two countries might continue to collaborate on strengthening Afghan cricket.

“It’s regrettable that the Test match will not take place this year, but I’m relieved that it has been postponed rather than cancelled,” Nabi remarked.

The cricketers of Australia are now preparing for the Ashes Tests against England, which will begin on December 8 in Brisbane.

The loss of the Afghan Test leaves a hole in Australia’s Ashes preparations, which will be filled by a “internal three-day match opportunity” between the enlarged group in Brisbane starting December 1.

“The squad will be selected and revealed in mid-November,” Cricket Australia said, adding that England will also play the England Lions in a three-day warm-up match.