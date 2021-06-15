The final four Euro matches will be played in front of 40,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Wimbledon finals will be played in front of sold-out crowds, and Wembley will be able to accommodate 40,000 spectators for the last four Euro 2020 matches.

The government has announced plans for up to 20 pilot events in sports and entertainment, with Wimbledon and the European Championships in football being the obvious winners.

Due to an increase in cases connected to the Delta version of Covid-19, the final steps of the coronavirus recovery road map have been postponed for four weeks, until July 19.

However, a packed Centre Court in SW19 will watch the women’s final on July 10 and the men’s showpiece the following day.

The Euro 2020 last-16 match, as well as the semi-finals and final in July, will be played in front of a 50% capacity audience at Wembley Stadium.

With about 40,000 supporters expected to attend each of the scheduled matches, Wembley will host the highest UK crowd in over 15 months.

As part of our events research program, larger crowds will be allowed to attend a limited number of important athletic and cultural events early this summer as a result of the expansion of trials of the NHS app and lateral-flow testing.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the scheduled June 21 full reopening date has been moved back four weeks to July 19.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden stated, “We want to gather more evidence on how we can open up these huge events securely and for the good.”

“As part of our events research initiative, the expansion of trials of the NHS app and lateral-flow testing will allow larger crowds to attend a limited number of important athletic and cultural events early this summer.

“In the coming weeks, this will mean more people watching the Euros and Wimbledon, as well as some of our most important cultural and sporting events.”

