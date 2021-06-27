The figures following the Euro 2020 group stage show that goal scoring is on the rise.

A number of statistical trends have emerged from the Euro 2020 group stage.

Goals are being scored at an increased rate, with penalties being particularly prominent, while the record for own goals at a European Championship was broken early on and is still being smashed.

The PA news agency has compiled a statistical analysis of the tournament’s opening phase.

Goals

The 36 group-stage games produced a total of 94 goals, putting the tournament on track to set a new Euros record.

The 2016 tournament, the first after the enlargement to the current 24-team format, had 108 goals scored in total, with only 69 of those coming in the groups, surpassing the previous 16-team tournaments.

Eight of them have been scored by players playing against their own side, with Portugal and Slovakia each scoring two in a game. Three of the eight own goals have been scored by goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny of Poland, Lukas Hradecky of Finland, and Martin Dubravka of Slovakia.

Four of the first five penalties were missed or saved, indicating a similar early struggle. Since then, the conversion rate has improved, with eight successful penalties from 14 attempts – already equaling the previous high of 12 penalty goals scored in 2016. This follows a World Cup record of 29 penalties awarded and 22 goals scored in 2018.

Nearly 63% of goals have been scored in the second half of games, with 59 compared to 31 in the first.

However, Yussuf Poulsen of Denmark scored after one minute and 39 seconds against Belgium, creating a new European Championship record at the moment, only for Emil Forsberg of Sweden to score after a minute and 21 seconds against Poland on Wednesday. Dmitri Karachenko of Russia still owns the record, which he set against Greece in 2004 at one minute and seven seconds.

Teams

With a maximum of nine points from three consecutive wins, Italy, Belgium, and Holland qualified from their respective groups.

With eight goals, the latter also topped all scorers, with Italy and Belgium tied for second. (This is a brief piece.)