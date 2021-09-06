The Fight Between Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield Takes Another Surprising Turn.

After hitting a stumbling block, the Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield fight had to be rescheduled.

Just when everyone thought that Holyfield’s replacement for Oscar De La Hoya in the upcoming boxing match against Belfort would be the biggest surprise in this saga, things got a little more complicated when Triller executive Ryan Kavanaugh confirmed that the entire event will now be shifted from California to Florida.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), according to Kavanaugh, has refused to punish Belfort vs. Holyfield in the state.

“Heavyweight battles are always the most interesting conflicts, and this is a heavyweight fight between two great warriors,” Kavanaugh said of Belfort vs. Holyfield in an interview with ESPN.

Oscar [De La Hoya] is a champion and a warrior, and we wish him a swift recovery,” he continued. “We know he’ll fight this and come out on top. We’re excited to see him in the ring on the anniversary of the release of Fight Club, while also revealing that the CSAC will not authorize Belfort vs. Holyfield, forcing the fight to be moved to Florida.”

Belfort vs. Holyfield could now take place at the Hard Rock Seminole in Hollywood, Florida, according to Triller.

Since things stand, additional changes are likely to come shortly, as Holyfield filed a formal arbitration demand against Triller last week after the organization failed to book “The Real Deal’s” scheduled fights.

When Holyfield signed with Triller, he expected to face Kevin McBride and his former enemy Mike Tyson, who he hasn’t fought since 2011. However, none of the aforementioned contests went forward, and the former heavyweight boxing champion is now demanding $5 million from Triller.

Despite his continued problems with Triller, Holyfield stated that nothing will prevent him from returning to the ring.

Holyfield stated on Instagram, “I’ve been training hard for months and it looks like another cancellation.” “That doesn’t change my resolve or what God has in store for me.”

“Regardless of who I fight or who my promoter is in the future, I guarantee my fans that I will return to the ring at least once more before hanging up my gloves for good. I want to thank my supporters for always being there for me, no matter what,” the 58-year-old added.

In contrast, Belfort hasn’t fought professionally since 2018. In his comeback, he was supposed to fight De La Hoya. The latter, on the other hand, was obliged to withdraw. Brief News from Washington Newsday.