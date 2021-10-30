The fight between Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain encapsulates Liverpool’s precarious situation.

This wasn’t what Jurgen Klopp had in mind when he asked Liverpool to calm down after last week’s historic victory over Manchester United.

The Reds’ manager had warned his players not to get carried away with their thrashing of their bitter North West rivals, while acknowledging that the outcome would be celebrated for some time.

The scene at Anfield’s full-time whistle, on the other hand, was a sharp contrast to the happenings at Old Trafford just six days before.

Rather than staying to celebrate a historic victory, Liverpool fans began to leave in droves, leaving huge holes all throughout the stadium.

Any remaining joy had been snuffed out by a Reds performance that was borderline alarming.

Even when Klopp’s team took a 2-0 lead through Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane inside 24 minutes, a Brighton side that slashed through Liverpool with alarming ease and frequency had already sent out warning flags.

It could have been a lot worse for the Reds if Alisson Becker had not maintained his outstanding form.

If there were far too many awful performances individually, Liverpool were even more desperate as a team, with Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain arguing with one other after Leandro Trossard slipped home possibly the most obvious equaliser of the season.

With Manchester City’s loss to Crystal Palace at home, the team has gained a point. And, after losing to Brighton at home last season, it’s another match in which the Reds have improved their results this season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are presently three points clear at the top of the table and appear to be finding their stride. After ten games, the European champions have established themselves as the team to beat.

The Reds gave up a two-goal lead once more, but unlike at Atletico Madrid, there was no redemption.

At the final whistle, the ecstatic away end chanted, “Two-nil, and you f****d it up.”

It was a humiliating experience. It was supposed to be a loss.

But it wasn’t the case. That was possibly the only bright spot on an afternoon that demonstrated why Liverpool’s title challenge was so important. “The summary has come to an end.”