The fate of a double transfer deal that might net Liverpool £32 million is up in the air.

A sell-on clause is something that Liverpool and Michael Edwards adore.

Danny Ings, Rhian Brewster, and Ryan Kent are among those who have the potential to make the Reds millions – on top of the £50 million or so they have already received in transfer fees – but none are expected to generate as much as Luis Alberto.

Alberto’s move to Lazio for £4.3 million plus add-ons in 2016 did not make headlines, but now that he has developed into a top-class player in Italy, Liverpool could benefit.

Liverpool has a 30% sell-on clause in addition to the transfer money. Alberto’s head was believed to be worth just about £70 million earlier this summer. While that looks to be a hypothetical figure, a sale at that price would net Liverpool more than £20 million.

On an Italian football special on the Blood Red channel, Get Italian Football News editor Kaustubh Pandey remarked, “Lazio want a sum of at least €40m because Liverpool have the sell-on clause.”

“In this instance, probable buying teams will not be able to do a trade since Liverpool has a sell-on clause.

“A loan deal is not what Lazio wants because he is 29 and has a contract until 2025, which complicates things more than people believe.

“Alberto recently purchased a new home in the heart of Rome, indicating that he intends to stay. He missed three days of Lazio training before returning on the fourth day.

“Lazio then threatened to penalize him heavily, but he played in a friendly and scored a hat-trick, and it was afterwards claimed that he is now pleased under Maurizio Sarri.

“Clubs will not be able to pay the full amount that Lazio will demand with his contract until 2025, and Lazio will try to extract as much money as can from the sale.

“There’s a chance he’ll stay, but if an English team approaches him, he might leave.” Spanish clubs are also interested.”

Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with a move to Lazio, possibly as Alberto’s replacement, despite Liverpool’s denials. “The summary has come to an end.”