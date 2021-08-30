The Fairness of Paralympic Disability Categories is being questioned.

They’re designed to make parasports more equitable, but the core category system in impaired sports and the Paralympics, which categorizes competitors based on their impairment, is coming under scrutiny.

Theo Curin, a French swimmer whose lower legs and hands were amputated as a youngster due to meningitis, is boycotting the Tokyo Olympics due to his dissatisfaction with the system and how sportsmen are evaluated.

“In my S5 category, two people who swim with both hands came overnight. “You don’t have to be a genius to figure out that having two hands helps a lot when swimming,” the 21-year-old explained.

He stated, “There are a lot of flagrant inequities that irritate me and are truly stupid.”

The Paralympics allow ten different types of impairments, which include a wide range of physical, visual, and intellectual disabilities.

However, because there are a wide range of skills within each handicap group, athletes are further classified by class in a system meant to ensure that participants compete against others who have similar abilities.

Each class in swimming, for example, has a prefix – S for freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke, SB for breaststroke, and SM for individual medley – before a number.

Physical impairments range from one to ten, with the lower the number, the more severe the impairment. Vision impairments range from 11 to 13, whereas intellectual impairment is indicated by a score of 14.

It’s a sophisticated and time-consuming system, and some sportsmen believe it’s broken.

Curin, one of France’s top para-athletes with nearly 150,000 Instagram followers, was slated to be in the water at Tokyo’s Aquatic Centre this year.

He made his Paralympic debut at the age of 16 in Rio, narrowly missing out on a podium berth.

He’s not chasing a medal in Japan; instead, he’s creating a video and preparing to swim across Lake Titicaca in South America.

“I chose to retire from Paralympic swimming as long as these classification issues persist,” he told AFP.

The three-time World Championship medalist remarked, “They’ve left me a little disgusted with the Paralympic movement.”

Curin isn’t the only one who thinks the system is broken; the classification of swimmers in particular has sparked heated controversy.

Given the increasing recognition and financial advantages received by successful para-athletes, Jessica Long, who won her 14th Paralympic gold on Saturday, has stated that “the incentive to cheat is immense.”

Last year, she told Sports Illustrated, “I can’t watch this sport that I love continue to be crushed like way.”

The approach is defended by the International Paralympic Committee, which claims that "sporting excellence determines."