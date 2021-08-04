The fact that Manchester City paid £100 million for Jack Grealish could be good news for Liverpool’s transfer intentions.

Manchester City and Manchester United have both indicated interest in signing players.

Despite the arrival of Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool still has one of the lowest net spends among Europe’s top teams, with the offloading of periphery members of the squad a goal for the current window.

However, the Reds’ own objectives may be aided by activity elsewhere.

Indeed, City have made a £100 million bid for English playmaker Jack Grealish, who is expected to become the club’s latest big-money addition.

Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, while Chelsea are reportedly interested in Erling Haaland and Jules Kounde, among others.

Arsenal have signed defender Ben White to their ranks after paying Brighton and Hove Albion £50 million.

So far this summer, Liverpool’s business has been quick and efficient, as they lost no time in persuading Konate to sign on the dotted line for a cost of around £36 million.

With the sales of Marco Grujic, Liam Millar, Kamil Grabara, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Harry Wilson, the Reds have also made money.

The departures may continue, with Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nat Phillips, and Ben Davies all being mentioned.

However, there are still gaps in the squad where quality is required.

As a result, Aston Villa could hold the key.

With Grealish’s move to the Premier League champions, a void in the playmaking department has opened up.

Villa will be £100 million richer as a result of the deal, but plans are already in place after a £25 million bid for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse was rejected.

If Ward-Prowse leaves, may the Saints make a permanent offer for Takumi Minamino, who was previously on loan?

And, as a result of Ben White’s move to the Emirates Stadium, a Liverpool fan favorite may be forced to go in order to fill the void left by the 23-year-old.

The Seagulls have already been mentioned as possible suitors for Liverpool’s imposing defender Nat Phillips.

Following a long run of injuries for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Phillips has been an important element of the weakened defense that has guided the Reds to Champions League play for the coming season.

With the arrival of Konate and the return of Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the Bolton-born centre-back has dropped down the pecking order.

