The Fab Four take on the Eclipse Challenge

In Saturday’s thrilling renewal of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, French Guineas and Derby winner St Mark’s Basilica will face older horses for the first time, with a small but elite group of four expected to line up.

The 10-furlong Group One is often one of the season’s highlights, as it is usually the first time the Classic generation takes on their elders in one of the season’s major races.

Despite the low number of participants, the race is of excellent quality, with Mishriff and Addeybb setting a high bar for St Mark’s Basilica to meet.

St Mark’s Basilica, which won the Dewhurst last year as Aidan O’Brien’s second string, has continued to improve and has made two successful trips to France this season.

He’ll be on the road again this weekend, but this time a little closer to home.

For John and Thady Gosden, Mishriff has been a revelation, demonstrating his flexibility across a variety of trips and surfaces.

When racing resumed last June, he was a long shot to beat stablemate Waldkonig, but his growth has been phenomenal – except one setback.

Mishriff went on to win the French Derby on his next start, then returned to France in August to win a Group Two, before losing in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Since then, he’s won a significant prize on dirt in Saudi Arabia, defeating some of the greatest Americans, and then returned to turf in Dubai to establish he can stay twelve furlongs in the Sheema Classic.

In his capacity as retained rider for owner Prince Faisal, David Egan holds the mount on Mishriff and is aiming for the current leg of the Qipco British Champions Series in the medium distance category.

“He’s a young and eager horse that can be ridden in any direction,” Egan added.

“In the Saudi Cup and at Meydan, I rode him completely differently, and after being able to lie up through nine furlongs on dirt, which requires a lot of speed, he then switched off at the. (This is a brief piece.)