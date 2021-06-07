The FA says a full Wembley for the Euro 2020 final would be ideal, but 45,000 is more realistic.

The Football Association hopes to fill Wembley to its full capacity of 90,000 for the Euro 2020 final, but admits that 45,000 may be a more realistic goal.

On Friday, UEFA gave the national stadium an extra match when it was given Dublin’s last-16 encounter after the Irish capital was stripped of all four matches it was scheduled to host. In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Ireland’s authorities were unable to give UEFA with minimal capacity assurances.

England will play their first four matches of the tournament at home if they win their group, before traveling to Rome for the quarter-finals.

Newcastle’s St James’ Park was reportedly in contention to host games with the Government’s support, but UEFA chose to send Dublin’s group matches to St Petersburg, Russia, where the minimum guarantee is already set at 50% full.

The FA has guaranteed a minimum of 25% capacity for England’s group games at Wembley, but expects a much higher figure for the knockout stages.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said, “We have until June 2 to tell UEFA what our numbers can be for the round of 16, semi-finals, and final.”

“Our aim is that we will be half-full for those games, but it is clearly not our decision; it is up to the authorities to make that decision.

“From our standpoint, we believe 50% is more reasonable at the present, but if the situation improves, I would love to see the final filled to capacity. We want as many supporters to be able to see the Euros as possible.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, expressed his delight at the addition of another match to Wembley Stadium, saying, “London is the sporting capital of the world, so of course when Dublin regretfully had to withdraw as a host for the Euros, we stepped up.”

It’s excellent that Wembley will host an additional knockout game this summer. Now let’s hope we finish first in our group so England can play at home.

“It’s amazing that there’s another knockout. (This is a brief piece.)