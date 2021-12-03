The F1 Team of Lewis Hamilton Apologizes to the Victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire for Sponsorship Ties.

According to the Associated Press, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One racing team, led by world champion Lewis Hamilton, apologized on Friday for any pain caused by the recent announcement of a new partnership with a company that was involved in a 2017 fire that killed 72 people.

The racing team revealed earlier this week that an Irish company that makes building and construction materials, Kingspan, will have a logo on Hamilton’s car beginning this weekend.

According to the BBC, public inquiries have shown that Kingspan manufactured around 5% of the insulating cladding used in the restoration of London’s Grenfell Tower, which caught fire and spread throughout the structure, killing 72 people.

Grenfell United, an organization for survivors and family members of the fire’s victims, accused Kingspan of “having a significant role in the grief and suffering that we feel today” in a letter to Mercedes-AMG Petronas CEO Toto Wolff this week, and demanded that the sponsorship contract be cancelled immediately.

According to ESPN, an examination into the event found that Kingspan continued to manufacture and market highly flammable insulating material while ignoring customer safety concerns.

Wolff claimed the company discussed the fire before the collaboration became formal, and Kingspan informed them that they had no direct involvement in the building’s reconstruction. However, the racing team expressed concern for how the announcement affected its supporters.

“”On behalf of our team, I would like to express our profound regret for the additional pain that this announcement has brought you,” Wolff wrote in a letter sent to the critics on Twitter. “It was never our aim in the first place.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The fire began in a fourth-floor refrigerator and quickly spread throughout the residential structure, according to experts. It was likely started by flammable materials used in an external refurbishment.

Wolff stated that he planned to speak with survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire as soon as possible.

Because Hamilton, a seven-time world champion from Stevenage, England, has been open in his support for the Grenfell community, criticizing the transaction is particularly difficult for Mercedes. With two races remaining in the season, Hamilton is presently in second place in the Formula One driver rankings.

