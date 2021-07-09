The exclusion of a Liverpool winger from the pre-season squad might lead to a Steven Gerrard reunion.

There was one name that seemed to be missing when Liverpool unveiled their 34-man team for pre-season training in Austria on July 12.

Sheyi Ojo, who was on loan at Cardiff City last season and is under contract with Liverpool until 2023, has been strangely omitted off the Reds’ training roster.

With Jurgen Klopp naming a fairly large group to fly to Salzburg to begin preparations for the 2021/22 campaign, all contracted players who aren’t abroad on international duty were expected to be present.

Although the reason for Ojo’s absence has not been revealed, there has also been no word on whether or not the winger is hurt.

Last season, the Englishman had an outstanding season with The Bluebirds, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 42 games, earning him the nickname “unbelievable” from manager Neil Harris.

The 23-year-old was said to be evaluating his future this summer, and given that he has previously been linked with a move away from Anfield, his absence from the pre-season squad list could be revealing.

Given that many Liverpool fans would be pleased to see Ojo depart this summer – 80 percent of supporters polled said they wanted him to leave the club – Klopp and Michael Edwards will have a difficult decision to make.

Last season, the winger not only made an impact at the Millennium Stadium, but he also impressed during a loan spell at Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

During Rangers’ 2019/20 season, Ojo scored five goals and assisted on another seven, including a spectacular strike against Feyenoord in the Europa League.

When his time in Glasgow came to an end, he declared Rangers fans to be the “greatest fans in the world.”

It’s possible that his omission from Liverpool’s 34-man squad for the trip to Austria isn’t due to an injury, but rather because a deal is already in place.