The exception is Mohamed Salah, who was spotted in Liverpool training with four items, indicating that the quartet is still missing.

Jurgen Klopp has already sent his Liverpool players back out on the training pitch less than 24 hours after overcoming Porto in the Champions League.

The Reds return to Premier League action this weekend as they host Southampton at Anfield, the first of a heavy schedule of fixtures leading up to Christmas.

Liverpool comes into the game against Southampton on the strength of a 2-0 win over Porto on Wednesday and a 4-0 win over Arsenal the week before.

As Liverpool prepares to face Southampton, the newest batch of photos from Thursday’s session at the AXA Training Centre have been posted.

Here’s a rundown of what we found in the most recent batch of photographs.

Tyler Morton made his whole Champions League debut against Porto, demonstrating Klopp’s willingness to give young players an opportunity.

Midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner is another player who could be trying to follow in Morton’s footsteps.

The 21-year-old has already had multiple training sessions with the first-team this season and has been photographed with them once more.

It’s unclear whether Dixon-Bonner will play any actual match minutes under Klopp, but the youngster is definitely doing a lot of things right to be given the chance.

Those who have seen the most recent training photographs may have observed Klopp’s usage of a large group.

During a training session, all of the first-team players, as well as a few junior players, will go through their separate routines.

On Thursday, though, it was evident that there were far less players at the AXA Training Centre, but this should not be cause for fear.

Almost every player who wasn’t present was in the starting lineup against Porto on Wednesday.

It’s common for players to go through recuperation workouts the day after a match, which is most likely why many of them, including Thiago Alcantara, Alisson Becker, and Joel Matip, were missing from the recent training photos.

Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Divock Origi, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson were among those who took part in the session.

While the majority of the starters lined up. “The summary has come to an end.”