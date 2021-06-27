The Everton new manager hunt is being shaped by Farhad Moshiri, Rafa Benitez, and the stadium debate.

As Farhad Moshiri’s hunt for a sixth Everton manager in as many years continues, what are the characteristics that create a successful Everton manager, and may misgivings about the candidates being considered be the cause for the delay?

Nuno Espirito Santo appeared to be in the driver’s seat to replace Carlo Ancelotti about ten days ago, but Rafael Benitez appeared to have overcome him last week, and the wait continues.

The Goodison Park power brokers were willing to bid their time and not be forced into what they saw as a key decision at a delicate period in the club’s history, having had this vacancy thrust upon them following Ancelotti’s surprising return to Real Madrid at the outset of the month.

There did not appear to be any candidate that stood out as being head and shoulders above the others among the names that were offered for debate, according to indications.

For whatever reason, perhaps just the vagaries of football’s management merry-go-round, Premier League clubs appear to be having a particularly difficult time finding a decent new coach.

Unlike Everton, who were faced with this dilemma on June 1, Tottenham Hotspur, who fired Jose Mourinho on April 19, and Crystal Palace, who learned of Roy Hodgson’s departure on May 18, have yet to make an appointment.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, continued with their Portuguese plan to replace Nuno with compatriot Bruno Lage on June 9 after announcing on May 21 that he would be leaving by mutual consent.

While there may be a schism among other board members — director of football Marcel Brands, for example, would undoubtedly prefer to work with a manager with whom he can get along – it appears that owner Mr Moshiri is moving toward the potentially explosive and contentious decision of Benitez.

His hiring would likely be the most contentious in the city’s long and frequently stormy football history, and it would undoubtedly be the source of the most of the outrage from the Blues’ fanbase. The summary comes to a close.