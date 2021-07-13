The Euro 2020 team of the tournament has been named, with an ex-Everton manager and a Liverpool player on the panel.

Italy won the game for the first time since 1968, defeating England in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.

The team was chosen by a technical observer group comprised of 16 former players, as well as former and current coaches.

Five players from the tournament victors, including Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Bonucci, Jorginho, Federico Chiesa, and Leonardo Spinazzola, are featured.

Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, and Raheem Sterling were among the three England players to make the starting lineup, which was set in a 4-3-3 shape.

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Denmark, and Pedri of Spain round out the starting lineup.

Several people from both Liverpool and Everton were on the technical observer panel.

Scotland was represented in the panel by David Moyes, the former Blues manager and current West Ham manager.

Robbie Keane, an ex-Liverpool striker, was also in attendance for the Republic of Ireland, as were other important names like Steffen Freund, Aitor Karanka, and Fabio Capello.

Donnarumma (Italy); Walker (England), Bonucci (Italy), Maguire (England), Spinazzola (Italy); Jorginho (Italy), Hojbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain); Chiesa (Italy), Lukaku (Belgium), Sterling (England); Sterling (England); Sterling (England); Sterling (England); (England).