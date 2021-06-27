The Euro 2020 campaign in Wales taught us five things.

On Saturday, Wales was eliminated from Euro 2020 after losing 4-0 to Denmark in the round of 16.

After flights to Baku and Rome, the Dragons advanced from a difficult group, but they were no match for Denmark in Amsterdam.

The PA news agency examines five lessons gained from Wales’ Euro 2020 campaign.

Bale is not a force to be reckoned with in 2016.

There were sparks – particularly in the 2-0 loss to Turkey – but Euro 2020 confirmed what many had thought about Gareth Bale. He wasn’t the raging force he was when Wales reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals five years ago. The Real Madrid attacker, who is approaching his 32nd birthday, has had to alter his style, and those blazing bursts have become far less frequent. Bale continues to exude excellence, and his brilliance was essential in the victory over Turkey, as he set up both goals. However, he has now gone 15 games without scoring for Wales, and his egregious penalty miss against Turkey summed up his goal-scoring woes.

Page proven to be a reliable ally.

In difficult circumstances, Robert Page became the leader of Wales. Since November, Page has been in control, with Ryan Giggs on leave to face criminal allegations, which he denies. From his involvement with the Under-21s, the former Wales captain knows many of the younger players and is a popular figure. Page was good in front of the camera at Euro 2020, but he was stumped when Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand changed his tactics after Wales had a good start in Amsterdam. With the next World Cup qualifiers just over two months away and Giggs’ court case not set to be heard until January, the question for Football Association of Wales officials is what happens next.

Young players have a lot of potential.

Several Wales players enhanced their reputation at Euro 2020. Before being injured in Amsterdam, full-back Connor Roberts scored against Turkey and contributed a lot of energy to the team. Joe Rodon shone in center defense this season and will look to continue his success at Tottenham next season. Daniel James’ quickness and directness made him a dangerous attacking threat. Others were not given as many minutes as they expected. (This is a short article)