The England-Scotland match is a ‘free hit’ for the underdogs — Charlie Nicholas

According to former Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas, Scotland will relish their underdog status against England at Wembley, where they will play fearlessly.

Scotland’s comeback to a major final for the first time in 23 years ended in a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday.

Steve Clarke’s team has regrouped as they prepare to fly to London on Friday night to face England, where another loss will effectively destroy their chances of progressing from Group D.

Nicholas, who represented Scotland at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, expects a spirited performance at Wembley, where a win would boost morale ahead of their final group match against Croatia at Hampden Park.

Nicholas, who was capped 20 times and scored five international goals, said, “We have been missing (from international tournament finals) for 23 years and we are playing catch up.”

“We had a couple of chances against the Czechs, and they scored two pretty good goals, so I’m disappointed with the result, but not with the performance.

“You could see the tension and stress in the first game with what you were trying to do. They were running out of ideas, but not of work, passion, or trust in one another.”

Nicholas, a former Celtic and Arsenal forward, believes that being given little chance against Gareth Southgate’s star-studded squad may work to Scotland’s advantage.

“We are better when we are underdogs – and we are all underdogs versus England,” Nicholas told the PA news agency.

“Friday is a free hit, but one thing you can count on is that the boys will be pumped up for it, full of adrenaline, and the fear factor will be down a notch.

“They must stay in the game, however, because if they concede the first goal, they may be in serious trouble.

"However, let us keep pressing.