The End of a 14-Year Royal Tradition: Prince William’s Polo Match Without Prince Harry

Last week, Prince William played polo without Prince Harry, possibly signaling the end of a long-standing fraternal tradition.

The Guards Polo Club in Windsor used to be such a popular hangout that when they skipped a summer event in July 2007, supporters were forced to “make do with Hollywood royalty,” according to the Liverpool Daily Post.

On Friday, Prince William returned to the club without his younger brother, as he began a weekend of sporting events by competing in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup on July 9.

It’s the first time he’s played since leaving his royal duties in 2020 to start a new life in California.

The Duke of Sussex has only visited Britain twice since then, at Prince Philip’s funeral and the unveiling of a memorial statue to Princess Diana on her 60th birthday.

After a well-publicized dispute over William’s attitude toward Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and charges that the Duchess of Sussex harassed their shared Kensington Palace staff, there is more than geography dividing the brothers.

However, the loss may be felt keenly in the world of charity polo, as the erstwhile royal duo reportedly raised more than $1 million for charity in a single game, according to Vanity Fair.

In 2018, Royal Salute’s polo ambassador Malcolm Borwick told the magazine how much money Harry had raised for charity with his Sentebale Polo Cup.

“It was an extraordinary amount of money to raise, and this is the kind of money they want to make from polo going forward,” he said. In the future, we’d like to assist Prince Harry in raising £1 million per event.”

Harry took a hiatus in 2006 and 2007, but the tradition dates back even longer, with games involving the brothers every year from 2001 through 2005.

They had previously been seen watching Prince Charles play golf, albeit he has now retired.

