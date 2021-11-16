The Egyptian FA has given Mohamed Salah a boost ahead of Liverpool’s encounter against Arsenal.

The Egyptian national team provided a timely boost to Liverpool by allowing Mohamed Salah to play only half an hour in their dead rubber encounter against Gabon.

With Sadio Mane having suffered a rib injury while playing for Senegal, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would not want to jeopardize his top player.

Liverpool’s offense has already been hampered by Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury, and they will want to prevent any further injuries ahead of a demanding schedule.

Liverpool’s next opponent is Arsenal, and Salah will be fresh for the encounter after only playing 30 minutes for Egypt, who have won their qualifying group and secured a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mane returned to Liverpool early after suffering a rib injury while playing for Senegal, but he was spotted in training today and appears to be healthy for Saturday’s encounter against Arsenal.

Salah’s form this season has put him in contention for the Ballon d’Or, and Klopp will be banking on him to keep it up.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are concerned about the fitness of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was given permission to return to London early by Egypt’s opponent, Gabon.