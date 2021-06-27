The EFL would be breaking the law if it imposed a points reduction retroactively, according to Derby.

After being fined £100,000, Derby has claimed that a points punishment that would see the team relegated from the Sky Bet Championship is not “lawful.”

An independent disciplinary tribunal issued the Rams the fine and a warning about their future behaviour on Wednesday night as a result of accounting irregularities.

However, on Thursday morning, the EFL released a “interchangeable fixture list” for both Derby and Wycombe, the club that finished just below them in the Championship and barely outside the relegation zone last season, in case an appeal results in a points deduction, causing them to shift positions.

“The club disputes that a points deduction at any time is appropriate, and disputes that it is lawful for the EFL to seek to impose one retrospectively, altering the final league placings after the season has already ended,” the Rams said in a statement on their official website in response to the move.

“In the 2021/22 season, the club is looking forward to participating in the Championship. It will not make any more comments until the entire written reasons of the disciplinary commission have been published.”

The first accusation was filed roughly 18 months ago, when Derby was found not to have broken the EFL’s financial rules, despite the league winning an appeal against that judgment earlier this year.

The club’s records for the years ending June 30, 2016, June 30, 2017, and June 30, 2018 did not conform with the Championship’s profitability and sustainability requirements, according to the disciplinary commission.

The EFL released a press release regarding it and the fixture list yesterday night, despite the fact that the disciplinary commission has yet to publish its full written reasons for its judgment.

“The club is disappointed that the EFL has chosen to be selective about the decision and present it in a form that omits key dates and details, which the club has provided for clarity above, rather than waiting until after the publication of the disciplinary commission’s reasons and agreeing a statement with the club, as is customary.

