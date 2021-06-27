The EFL has released a ‘interchangeable fixture list’ for Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers.

After Derby was fined £100,000 and warned about their future conduct for accounting errors, the EFL has released two fixture lists.

After an independent disciplinary commission ordered the punishment to be paid to the EFL and the club to file restated accounts for the financial years ending June 2016, 2017, and 2018, the Rams face the possibility of being demoted to League One – and taking on Wycombe’s fixture calendar.

The first charge was filed over 18 months ago. The EFL won an appeal against the verdict in May, although Sky Bet Championship Derby were cleared of breaking the League’s financial rules.

The EFL said it was revealing the interchangeable list in case a challenge to the judgement resulted in Derby receiving a retrospective points deduction, relegating them to League One and restoring Wycombe to the Championship.

“While the disciplinary procedure is being finished, the EFL can announce that it has produced an interchangeable fixture list for Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers,” the EFL said.

“Please note that these fixtures are subject to change, and at this stage the fixture list is treated as a DRAFT,” the Rams noted on their official website.

“The Club disputes that a points deduction is acceptable at any time, and disputes that it is legitimate for the EFL to seek to apply one retroactively, affecting the final league placings after the season has already ended,” Derby said in a statement.

“In the 2021/22 season, the club is looking forward to participating in the Championship. It will not make any more comments until the Disciplinary Commission’s entire written reasons have been published.”

Wayne Rooney’s side, who made it through the season on the final day, are set to begin with a home game against Huddersfield.

Wycombe, who finished third last in the Championship and face Accrington Stanley at home on Saturday, also announced on their website that the EFL had devised a new fixture list.

Meanwhile, Slavisa Jokanovic will begin his quest to bring Sheffield United back to the Premier League with a home match. (This is a brief piece.)