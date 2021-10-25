The ECB Takes a Lonely Path Through the Inflationary Storm.

As its colleagues in the United States and the United Kingdom express preparedness to intervene, pressure is mounting on the European Central Bank to respond to increasing inflation in the eurozone.

On Thursday, ECB policymakers will meet, and markets will be looking for clues as to when the bank will begin raising its historically low interest rates or adjust the pace of bond purchases under its enormous pandemic-era stimulus program.

In the eurozone, bottlenecks have driven up prices and stifled industrial production, putting policymakers on a tightrope to tread, as removing stimulus to combat inflation risks stifling the recovery even more.

Prices in the euro area surged 3.4 percent year on year in September, a 13-year high fueled by rising energy costs and well beyond the European Central Bank’s two-percent objective.

At the same time, material shortages caused by the epidemic have slowed the eurozone’s economic recovery.

According to an IHS Markit survey released this week, Eurozone business sentiment in October was at its lowest level since April, with shortages felt most acutely in European powerhouse Germany and its critical automotive sector.

President Christine Lagarde, on the other hand, has stated that the ECB will not “overreact” to “transitory” inflation caused by one-time pandemic effects, as the bank’s economists see it.

The presidents of the world’s largest central banks met at the ECB’s monetary policy conference at the end of September to examine the challenges they face.

In a panel discussion with Lagarde and colleagues from the UK and Japan, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US was “coming closer” to fulfilling its targets for starting to wind down its own stimulus program.

Members of the Fed’s policy-making committee also expect the Fed to begin raising interest rates by the end of 2022, a prediction that has yet to materialize at the ECB, where medium-term inflation expectations remain below the bank’s objective.

Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, stated in mid-October that his institution “will have to act” on inflation, bringing up expectations of a rate hike.

Other European Union central banks have reacted vigorously to rising prices.

The Polish central bank raised interest rates for the first time in almost a decade in early October, while the Czech central bank boosted rates dramatically in September to combat surging inflation.

Despite some criticism among members of the governing council, Bruno Cavalier, an economist at Oddo, described the ECB as “very zen.”

