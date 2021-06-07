The ECB is looking into allegations that a second England player shared “historic inflammatory content.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board is investigating reports that a second England player uploaded “historic offensive content,” just one day after the governing body suspended seamer Ollie Robinson for racist and sexist tweets in the past.

Wisden.com discovered a tweet and published it, but withheld the identity of the putative England cricketer because he was under the age of 16 at the time.

“It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic abusive content on their social media account,” the ECB stated in a statement.

“We are looking into it and will respond as soon as possible.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden that Robinson’s suspension from all international cricket was “over the top.”

Robinson, 27, apologized for social media posts he made in his late teens in 2012 and 2013, which were discovered and released online on the day he made his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s last week.

He was placed on leave until the outcome of an ECB disciplinary investigation, prompting a startling reprimand from Secretary of State Dowden, who weighed in on the topic on Monday morning.

While Dowden agreed that Robinson’s tweets were “offensive and incorrect,” he also pointed out that they were “a decade old and written by a teenager.”

“The youngster is now a man and has rightfully apologized,” Mr Dowden added. The ECB has gone too far in suspending him and should reconsider.”

“As Oliver Dowden set out, these were words made more than a decade ago, written by someone as a teenager, and for which they have rightfully apologised,” a representative for the Prime Minister said afterwards.

When contacted about Dowden’s comments, the ECB declined to comment.

While Robinson has stated that he is “embarrassed” and “ashamed” of his previous tweets, he has been removed from the second and final Test against New Zealand, which begins on Thursday at Edgbaston.

Robinson may have had an influence on the pitch last week, as he recorded seven tackles. (This is a brief piece.)