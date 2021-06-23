The ECB has expressed regret for forcing England Women to play the India Test on a used surface.

After Heather Knight confirmed that her side’s Test match against India would be played on a used pitch, an ECB spokeswoman stated that England Women “deserve a fresh wicket.”

England and India haven’t played in a four-day match since 2014, but they’ll do so on Wednesday at Bristol’s County Ground to kick off Knight’s side’s summer.

Despite efforts from the England camp to modify the strip, the red ball has been on the fringe of the women’s cricketing calendar, with only eight Tests globally since 2011. The forthcoming game will be played on the same surface used last week for a Vitality Blast match.

“We are all sorry that the LV= Insurance Test match against India will be played on a track that has already seen 37 overs,” said an England and Wales Cricket Board spokeswoman.

“We understand that the England Women’s team deserves a new wicket, and we regret that we were unable to give one in this occasion.

“We knew a fresh TV pitch would be a challenge because the Test was only added to the calendar in mid-April and there were no viable first-class venues.

“We acknowledge that this situation should not have arisen, and we will take steps to ensure that it does not occur again.

“With the exception of the second Vitality IT20, which will be played on a hybrid track, all subsequent white-ball matches against India, including the first Royal London ODI at Bristol on June 27th, will be played on fresh wickets.”

Knight, who hasn’t played a Test match since July of this year, said the kit was “not ideal.”

The England captain added, “I’ve had a look (at the surface), it’s a used wicket.”

“It was used last week for a Gloucestershire T20 match, which I suppose isn’t great. We would much rather be on a new one, but it is what it is, and we have no idea how it will play out.

“Obviously, the way it’s being used is a little different, but we’re convinced we’ve got it. (This is a brief piece.)