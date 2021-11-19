The dressing room biography of Liverpool’s meanest boss includes training ground banishment, transfer list threats, and captaincy revocation.

“I’m just a humble Geordie, but when I’m cornered, I’m a mean b*****.”

The gently spoken man, who became English football’s most successful manager by winning 20 major trophies in his nine seasons in command of Liverpool, would never have said those remarks in public.

Within the confines of the Anfield dressing room, however, he dominated with a hardness that was almost undetectable at times.

Bob Paisley has long been known as the gentle, cardigan-wearing grandfather figure who reluctantly took over at Anfield after Bill Shankly’s shock resignation in 1974 and established the Liverpool dynasty after his Scottish predecessor had dragged an underachieving club toward being the ‘bastion of invincibility’ he always believed it could be.

Many anecdotes about Paisley illustrate that perception has more than a grain of truth to it, but it also masks the completely ruthless streak that flowed through him and enabled him to maintain the Reds ahead of the pack while ensuring his legacy was continuing silverware at Anfield.

Hearing some of the anecdotes about Paisley, it’s easy to image him being a source of amusement to his players at times, with his verbal communication skills being on the opposite end of the spectrum from Shankly’s flamboyant and talkative.

According to Phil Neal, “Terry McDermott once made us laugh in the dressing room by making fun of Bob Paisley. The employer had a habit of constantly using the word “doings.” Instead of naming opponents, he would refer to them as “doings.” So Bob enters the changing room and begins a conversation.

“Terry stood behind him, a broad grin on his face, and he raised a finger every time Bob said “doings.” Terry begins to titter by the time he reaches six, and we try not to giggle.

“Ray Kennedy is kicking me, and when he reaches number ten, he simply turns and flees into the toilet. We looked like a bunch of kids.” Mark Lawrenson remembers his father’s calm, avuncular demeanor when he was younger. “The summary has come to an end.”