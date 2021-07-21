‘The door will be open,’ Diego Simeone said of Saul Niguez’s possible trade to Liverpool.

The quest for Gini Wijnaldum’s replacement has been the longest story of Liverpool’s summer window thus far.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of players, including Youri Tielemans and Nicolo Barella, despite the club supposedly not seeing signing a new midfielder as a priority in the wake of the Dutchman’s departure.

Saul Niguez, on the other hand, has recently been the most commonly suggested.

After a trade deal with Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann fell through for Los Colchoneros, Liverpool is said to have made an opening offer for the Atletico Madrid star.

Manchester United are rumored to be interested in signing Saul, although Liverpool have been linked with a move to the Premier League for the 26-year-old.

According to The Mirror, the Reds could follow in Barcelona’s footsteps and be willing to allow either Xherdan Shaqiri or Jordan Henderson leave in order to sign the Spaniard.

In 2017, Saul agreed to a nine-year contract. Despite the fact that the deal is only four years old, transfer speculation has recently increased.

Diego Simeone could not rule out the possibility of a transfer.

“I have spoken with him, and we cannot put aside the rumours and what is talked about,” Simeone told AS.

“If you stay, you will continue to work as you have in the past, and if you leave, the door will be open in the best possible manner.

“We’ve been together for eight years, and I believe we’ve given him all we’ve got as a coach and he’s given us everything he’s got as a footballer.

“If he needs to leave, a big embrace, we wish him the best, and we will continue to be friends, as we always have.” Whether it’s to Barcelona or somewhere else.”

Following his journey through the youth systems, the midfielder has been a fantastic servant for Los Rojiblancos.

However, the Spaniard has since become disillusioned with his position at Wanda Metropolitano, with sources saying he desires a more prominent role on the pitch.

Saul appeared in 33 La Liga games in the 2020/21 season, however despite Atletico’s championship title, he struggled for form.

Simeone, on the other hand, appears to favor Saul’s adaptability throughout the pitch over his desire for a bigger role.

“He discussed his needs with the club and with us last season.”

“The summary comes to an end.”