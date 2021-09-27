The Dodgers, Giants, Phillies, and Braves are vying for the NL West and East titles in 2021.

While the American League may have a wild end to its postseason campaign, the National League’s stakes aren’t nearly as high. Before the last week of the regular season, three of the five NL postseason places had been secured. Only one team currently outside of the playoff race has a genuine shot of making the playoffs.

The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched the NL Central title and the second spot in the playoffs. The Cardinals are one win away from clinching the second wild-card berth in the National League. The only intrigue is in the NL West and NL East championship races.

In the National League West, the San Francisco Giants lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games. Both clubs have already qualified for the playoffs, but the division champion will have a considerably greater chance of reaching the World Series.

The winner of the National League West will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and, most likely, in the Fall Classic. The team that finishes second will host the NL Wild-Card Game against the Cardinals, which will be a win-or-go-home game.

The NL West champion will have home-field advantage in the NLDS against the NL wild-card winner.

In their pursuit for a ninth straight division victory, the Dodgers are up against the odds. The Giants not only have a two-game lead with six games remaining, but they also have an easier remaining schedule.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres in a three-game series. The Giants begin the week against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home, while the Dodgers finish the season with three games against the Brewers at home.

Arizona is tied for the worst record in baseball. This season, the Giants are 14-2 versus the Diamondbacks.

If the Giants and Dodgers have the identical record at the end of the regular season, the Giants will host the Dodgers for the NL West title. The loser is awarded the first wild-card spot.

The National League East is being contested between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. The second-place finisher will be eliminated from the playoffs entirely. Atlanta leads Philadelphia by 2.5 games, including a three-game advantage in the loss column.

The Braves begin a three-game series against the Phillies on Tuesday. By sweeping the series, Atlanta would clinch the division title.

The Atlanta Braves complete the season with three games against the New York Mets at home. The Phillies’ last series is against the Miami Marlins on the road.

