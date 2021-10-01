The Dodgers are chasing the Giants in the MLB Playoffs in 2021, while the Cardinals, Braves, and Brewers are locked into the NL Bracket.

The National League playoff scenario is essentially complete heading into the last weekend of the 2021 MLB season. All five postseason slots have been secured, and the only issue now is seeding.

The Milwaukee Brewers are the NL Central champions and are seeded second in the playoffs. The Atlanta Braves claimed the NL East title and the No. 3 seed by sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. The Cardinals of St. Louis have clinched the second wild card spot.

The lone drama in the last weekend is in the National League West, which might be determined by Friday night. The San Francisco Giants lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games. The division winner will have home-field advantage throughout the World Series, while the NL Wild-Card Game will be played on Wednesday in St. Louis.

After sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco now has a magic number of two. The Giants won a walk-off victory in the ninth inning against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, extending their winning run to six games.

The Giants triumphed 5-4. LaMonte Wade Jr. won his 105th game by walking it off. For the first time in 109 years, they are more than 50 games above.500. Two is the magic number for clinching the NL West. pic.twitter.com/e4TCIELO8L

Los Angeles has performed admirably, sweeping the San Diego Padres on Thursday and winning six of its previous seven games. The Dodgers will finish the season with a three-game home series against the Brewers, while the Giants will host San Diego in their final series. In their last 12 games, the Padres have lost 11 of them.

If the Dodgers sweep the Brewers, the Giants must lose two of three games against the Padres to finish tied for first place in the NL West. Los Angeles needs the Giants to sweep the Dodgers if they lose a game to Milwaukee.

A tie for first place would force the Giants to play the Dodgers in a 163rd game on Monday. In the wild-card game, the loser of the tiebreaker would play at home. In the NLDS, the NL West champion will meet the victor of the wild-card game.

San Francisco has a 90.6 percent chance of winning the division, according to FanGraphs. Los Angeles has won the National League West for the eighth time in a row.

In the National League Championship Series, Milwaukee will face Atlanta at home.