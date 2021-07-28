The Dodgers and Giants are the front-runners for Max Scherzer, while the Yankees and Mets are unlikely to land the pitcher.

Max Scherzer is looking more and more likely to be dealt before the MLB trade deadline on Friday. A big percentage of the league would love to get their hands on the three-time Cy Young Award winner, but only a few teams have a realistic chance of doing so.

According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, at least eight teams are interested in obtaining Scherzer. Scherzer has the power to veto any transaction, and he is said to prefer a few suitors above the rest.

According to rumors, the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres are on Scherzer’s unofficial list of favorite destinations. As they compete for first place and the best record in the league, all three NL West teams are after the 37-year-old.

These are the eight teams that have been linked to Max Scherzer, according to several sources:

Dodgers Padres Giants Rays of the Red Sox The Blue Jays are a baseball team based in Toronto Mets Astros

Yankees checked in, and he was told he wasn’t likely to approve a trade there. For the same reason, the Mets could be a long shot.

Max Scherzer trade talks have intensified, according to sources, and those close to the talks believe a deal will be struck by late tonight. The Giants, Dodgers, and Padres are the front-runners, but other teams are interested as well.

In terms of team ERA, Los Angeles and San Francisco are first and second, respectively. The Giants lead the division by three games over the Dodgers and 5.5 games over the Padres.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Nationals want to reach an agreement as quickly as feasible. Scherzer’s contract is up next year, and Washington is a long shot to make the playoffs.

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets have both inquired about Scherzer, but the pitcher is unlikely to wind up in New York. According to reports, Scherzer does not want to play in the Bronx. The Nationals aren’t anticipated to pitch in to help the Mets, who are 7.5 games ahead of Washington in the NL East.

“I was told the Giants and Dodgers are the front runners this morning.”

The Nationals have a chance to land three of Scherzer's favorite teams: the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres. Max is widely regarded as the most influential rental on the market, because to his willingness to take risks.