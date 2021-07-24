The director of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony was fired abruptly in 1998 after making a Holocaust joke.

The director of the COVID-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony has been sacked just one day before the ceremony for a Holocaust remark he made 23 years ago.

The ceremony’s director, Kentaro Kobayashi, was fired when a joke from one of his comedy acts in 1998 referenced the Holocaust and the slogan “Let’s play Holocaust.”

The organizing committee “truly apologized,” according to Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee.

“We discovered that Mr. Kobayashi utilized a phrase mocking a historical tragedy in his own performance,” Hashimoto added. “We sincerely apologize for causing such an incident the day before the opening ceremony, as well as for causing inconvenience and anxiety to many parties involved, as well as the people of Tokyo and the rest of the country.”

The Games’ pandemic-delayed opening ceremony is set on Friday night. To limit the spread of coronavirus illnesses, the ceremony will be place without spectators, however some officials, visitors, and journalists will be present.

Composer Keigo Oyamada, whose music was set to be performed at the ceremony, was forced to leave earlier this week due to past bullying of his peers, which he boasted about in magazine interviews. His music will not be used in this portion.

Following the release of a video clip and screenplay of Kobayashi’s performance, social media was filled with criticism.

“No one has the right to insult the victims of the Nazi genocide, no matter how clever they are,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and worldwide social action director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles. He also mentioned that the Nazis gassed disabled Germans.

“Any association of this guy with the Tokyo Olympics would be a brutal mockery of the Paralympics and an insult to the memory of 6 million Jews,” he stated.

Kobayashi is a former member of the famed comedy combo Rahmens and is recognized for comedy shows such as “The Japanese Tradition” in the United States.

The last-minute scandals come as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government is under fire for prioritizing the Olympics over public health concerns in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak.

The latest issues to haunt the Games were Kobayashi’s Holocaust joke and Oyamada’s departure. Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee, has resigned. This is a condensed version of the information.