The director of research at Liverpool suggests seven reasons for the quiet summer transfer market.

“Half of all transfers are unsuccessful.”

According to Dr Ian Graham, Liverpool’s director of research, this is a depressing statement, but one that is true in the world of football.

There has never been a greater demand for new signings. In the view of many supporters, winning the transfer window is just as crucial as winning a big trophy.

Even the game’s biggest institutions have been swallowed by a hollow and materialistic reality, but Liverpool have resisted such external pressure.

During the most recent summer transfer window, the Reds only signed one player, Ibrahima Konate, for a fee that currently appears to be around £35 million, while their rivals made record-breaking signings.

Fans, ex-players, and analysts alike urged the Merseyside club to do more business in order to compete, but no new arrivals were made.

The choice to not strengthen beyond Konate was seen as a gamble, but it was made because of Liverpool’s long-standing relationship with analytics.

Graham, who has spent the better part of a decade working alongside Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s sporting director, is vital to the club’s decision-making process.

Graham underlined during this year’s StatsBomb conference at Stamford Bridge that transfers fail for a variety of reasons that can be categorized into seven generic categories.

A current player is better than a new player, the player is not as good as first thought, the player does not match the team’s style, the player is played out of position, the management does not rate the player, the player has fitness difficulties, and the player has personal troubles are among the boxes.

According to Graham, analytics can help with the first three of four areas, with his team of scientists able to ensure that Liverpool is fully informed and insured before investing in fresh talent.

His words provide some insight into why the Reds have mostly refrained from adding to their team since claiming the Champions League title a few years back.

Since the summer of 2018, six windows have passed, but the nucleus of Liverpool’s squad has remained intact. There are just three players who may be classified as. “The summary has come to an end.”