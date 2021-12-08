‘The devil closes the group,’ says the Italian press after AC Milan’s ‘desperate’ loss to Liverpool.

With a 2-1 victory over AC Milan on Tuesday night, Liverpool made Champions League history.

The Reds won all three points at the San Siro thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi, making them the first English team to win all of their group matches in the competition.

With a win over Porto, Atletico Madrid qualified for the knockout stages and will now compete in the Europa League.

With the loss to Liverpool, Milan finished last in Group B and were knocked out of Europe entirely. Here’s how the Italian press covered the game.

“I’ll see you in September,” says the narrator. Milan loses to Liverpool in the last act at San Siro and exits the Champions League solemnly promising to visit them next season. And then there was the one after that. And then there’s the one after that, because old friends must be seen on a regular basis.

“Woe betide you if you get lost.” Furthermore, this is a European farewell across the board, as the Devil finishes bottom in the group, with no chance of winning the Europa League, which was seized by Atletico’s victory in Porto.

“On the day when Milan commemorates Sant’Ambrogio, nothing can compare. The English win two to one (goals by Tomori, Salah, and Origi), legitimizing the enormous technical power displayed all along the route despite Klopp’s massive alterations.

“However, it was also fantastic to get to play it all the way through in the group of death, which was quickly nicknamed.”

“AC Milan laments the numerous absences – tonight there were five, but that was the case from the start – as well as several referees, particularly the one in Milan with Atletico, who could have managed the Rossoneri squad in a different manner.”

“We needed the company and hoped for a positive result for Do Dragao, but neither of these things came true, and Milan’s European trip came to an end in 2021/22: Liverpool won 2-1 in a comeback at San Siro, and the Rossoneri finished fourth and last in Group B, not even, thanks to Atletico Madrid’s 3-1 triumph at Porto.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”