The development of Florian Wirtz might put Liverpool in a transfer battle against the clock.

Florian Wirtz has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer.

The 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder has piqued the interest of scouts across Europe with his performances since breaking into the Bundesliga. He has six goals in eight games in all competitions this season, and he has played more than 50 games for the German side over the last three years, earning four senior caps in the process.

While Liverpool’s forward options remain among the best in the world, there is an understanding that some succession planning is required, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino all turning 30 in the coming year. With Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both in their 30s, their midfield choices may need to have an eye on the future.



Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Wirtz, but face competition from Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich, according to German daily Bild.

Liverpool will likely need to be wise with their recruitment over the next two summers in order to invest in a variety of needs for the future in order to bring the squad’s age down.

Wirtz’s performance has gotten a lot of attention. With a contract until 2026 and a desire for Bayer Leverkusen to keep him, it’s likely that any who do enter the battle for his signature will be forced to strike a very hard bargain.

“He has a long deal until 2026,” Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes told Stats Perform. We are not required to sell players at an early stage. We want to help him improve, as well as our squad and club.

“OK, so there are rumors. You can’t escape it, but selling him isn’t our purpose.

"If players make the next step to world-class level at some point in their careers, that's fine with us, but not too soon."