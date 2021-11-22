The decision of Rafa Benitez is significant. Everton’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin situation is laid naked.

Rafa Benitez’s late decision in Everton’s loss to Manchester City may have gone unnoticed in the larger scheme of things.

In injury time, the Blues manager looked to his bench and chose Tyler Onyango to make his Premier League debut. Perhaps not ideal conditions for such a significant event, but one that would have been fantastic for the adolescent.

Onyango has worked valiantly to recover from a long-term ankle injury that forced him to miss the first half of the 2020/21 season, having previously made his senior debut in the FA Cup triumph over Sheffield Wednesday in January of this year.

The 18-year-old midfielder is an exciting prospect, and his presence towards the conclusion of Sunday’s game might easily be interpreted as a solid reward for his progress and hard work in training.

However, you must also look in other directions.

While Onyango was chosen to enter the action at the Etihad late in the day, Jean-Philippe Gbamin was not.

In fact, despite Everton’s current midfield injury issue, the big-money signing from the summer of 2019 sat out the game entirely and was replaced by yet another player.

Mason Holgate was chosen to slot into defensive midfield instead of the Ivory Coast international in the 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park last time out – a natural centre-back preferred to someone whose favorite position appears to be sitting in front of the back four.

That came after Tom Davies, who had replaced Fabian Delph on the hour mark, had made a more logical option.

Still, both of those decisions hinted at Benitez’s opinions on his midfield pecking order, and Gbamin was brought into the battle only after Holgate was sent off, deep into additional time.

That, of course, came after a grueling 45 minutes versus Wolves at Molineux for the 26-year-old.

Gbamin’s inclusion in the starting lineup for that crucial encounter came as a surprise, but it appeared that Benitez was giving him his chance.

It was only his second Premier League appearance for Everton since leaving Mainz. “The summary has come to an end.”