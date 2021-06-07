The deal to bring Antonio Conte to Tottenham has fallen through.

After talks with Antonio Conte went down on Friday, Tottenham’s managerial hunt fell into pandemonium.

Spurs were in talks with Jose Mourinho, who was fired by Chelsea in April, to bring him to north London.

However, they are said to have been turned off by the 51-year-demands old’s and will now focus their efforts elsewhere.

Conte became a contender after agreeing to leave Inter Milan by mutual consent last week after leading them to their first Serie A victory since 2010.

His track record is strong, and he won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017, but Spurs’ pursuit of him was at odds with the club’s interests.