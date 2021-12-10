The deal for Jude Bellingham is ‘too thrilling to ignore,’ according to a Liverpool great, who believes a deal may be reached in January.

Liverpool great Ian Rush has commented on the club’s interest in signing Borussia Dortmund player Jude Bellingham from England.

Liverpool have reportedly gone to the front of the queue to sign Bellingham, according to a story in the Mirror earlier this month.

According to the report, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on the midfielder, with the latter having previously indicated an interest.

The Reds have been keeping an eye on Bellingham, according to The Washington Newsday.

Over the past two seasons, the midfielder has established himself as one of Europe’s top young players – despite the fact that he is only 18 years old.

He has become an important member of Dortmund’s team after joining from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020.

And Rush has expressed his hope that the rumors are accurate, stating that he is a big supporter of the young midfielder.

Rush, in an interview with Gambling.com, said: “I keep an eye on the Liverpool transfer rumor, but it’s vital to treat them with a grain of salt because most stories turn out to be false, but some transfer gossip is too intriguing to ignore.

“I think Jude Bellingham is a fantastic player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool for some time. I’m not sure if January is the best time to sign him, but if they can start talking now and get an agreement for next summer, I believe they should consider it.

“It’ll be intriguing to see if the transfer rumors are true, and I think Liverpool fans would be overjoyed if he arrived in January or next summer.”

Former England striker Darren Bent recently stated that he believes Bellingham would be a good fit for Liverpool.

He stated, ” “I’ve heard good things about Liverpool, and that would be an ideal landing site for him. It would be fantastic to see Liverpool.” When a Liverpool transfer for Bellingham is suggested, comparisons to Steven Gerrard continue to be made.

In a video broadcast on the England team’s YouTube account earlier this summer, the Dortmund star was asked which player in history he’d like to exchange shirts with.

Bellingham. “The summary has come to an end.”