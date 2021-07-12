The day that Liverpool players fear the most is the day that James Milner dreads the most.

Four members of Liverpool’s team took part in the dreaded lactate test on Monday, kicking off their preparations for the upcoming season in earnest.

The test, which has become a fixture of Jurgen Klopp’s preseason, assesses each player’s fitness levels following a temporary sabbatical from playing.

They must complete a specified circuit in a time that lowers with each lap, with a short pause in between where their blood for lactic acid is monitored.

Players are required to drop out if they exceed a specified lactic acid threshold or do not complete their lap within the allocated time.

PRE-SEASON TESTS BEGIN FOR LIVERPOOL PLAYERS IN AUSTRIA View photos

In recent years, the evergreen James Milner has dominated this arduous ritual, completing more laps than any of his teammates.

This time around, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Kostas Tsimikas were given the opportunity to show their fitness first, with the quartet undergoing the test together in Austria this morning.

As more players come at Liverpool’s pre-season training camp, further tests will be conducted, with Milner no certainly hoping to add to his impressive recent record.