The day Jurgen Klopp had a brawl with James Milner in the Liverpool dressing room, as seen through his eyes.

According to former Red Ragnar Klavan, Jurgen Klopp almost got into a dressing room brawl with Liverpool vice-captain James Milner.

When he isn’t hugging his players, the German is known for his man-management talents, but that doesn’t stop him from losing his cool.

And, speaking on the Betsafe Eesti podcast, Klavan remembered how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp almost came to blows with Milner after the Reds, who were second in the table at the time, squandered points in a 2-2 draw away at Sunderland in January 2017, falling further behind leaders Chelsea.

When asked about Klopp’s hairdryer treatment, the Estonian recalls, “Where did we play when Klopp was angry?” “This is the first season. It was my first year in Liverpool.

“The peak of the strain occurred around Christmas and the first few weeks of January. I don’t recall who we played against at one point. Perhaps it was against Sunderland at home.

“Klopp and James Milner were on the verge of a physical altercation. It was around Boxing Day in England, and they were on the verge of fighting, but Milner eventually stepped aside.

“We could tell by his eyes that Klopp would go to any length to make his case. It was also the most stressful period for him. He was under a great deal of stress.

“It was my first year, and Klopp’s second.” So, what are your plans? You’re supposed to be a great coach, right? You’re Jurgen Klopp, and you’re going to turn all of your players into superstars. He was beginning to feel the strain.

“It’s not supposed to be easy, but if you don’t deliver against Sunderland, you can forget about the places you hoped for.”

Klavan, on the other hand, provided insight into Klopp’s team meetings at Liverpool and highlighted what sets them apart from any other manager he has worked with.

He said, “What I didn’t have with other coaches in team meetings is that he never repeated himself.” “He always spoke from a different perspective or made a light-hearted remark.

“He had such a good sense of the player and the team. He knew when to say what and when not to say it. He might turn it around if he noticed issues in the team.” “The summary comes to an end.”