The day it all came together for Joe Royle’s Everton was “really clicked.”

‘Souness, what’s the score?’ cries out. Some 25 years ago today, Evertonians were in seventh heaven as they faced the Saints from the stands at Goodison Park.

On November 16, 1996, Everton defeated a Southampton side led by former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness 7-1.

It was undoubtedly Joe Royle’s finest complete performance during his all-too-brief reign as Blues manager, and the style of triumph was so emphatic that even arch Kopite Tommy Smith joined in, telling The Washington Newsday at the time: “I couldn’t help it.” This victory chant has to include me!” So