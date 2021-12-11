The Crystal Palace star names two ‘great’ Everton players to keep an eye on.

Marc Guehi, a Crystal Palace defender, has singled out two “great” Everton players who the Eagles would be wary of this weekend.

The Blues arrive at Selhurst Park on Sunday with a bit more confidence than in recent weeks, courtesy to their 2-1 win over Arsenal on Monday night.

That ended a run of nine Premier League games without a win, dating back to September, and brought smiles back to fans’ faces, if for a short time.

Rafa Benitez’s side, on the other hand, will be seeking to take all three points in a difficult match against Crystal Palace.

Guehi anticipates a tough game this weekend, and believes Richarlison and the returning Andros Townsend are two players he and his teammates must concentrate on preventing.

“We recognize that they’ll come in with high spirits following their win,” he told PLP [via LondonNewsOnline], “but we’re going into the game with the belief that we can get a result from this game.”

“They have a set-piece danger, much like other teams, and they have excellent players like Richarlison and Andros Townsend, who is returning.”

“We are well aware of what they have to offer, but we also have fantastic players of our own, so we will go into that game with a lot of confidence.”

“There is so much spirit and confidence in the team about what we’ve done so far this season that we simply have to carry it into this game.”