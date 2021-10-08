The creator of FIFA video games is considering a rebranding.

Electronic Arts, a US video game maker, said Thursday that it is considering rebranding FIFA, its hugely successful football video game franchise.

Since 1993, EA Sports, a branch of Electronic Arts, has published an annual version of FIFA.

“We’re considering the notion of rebranding our global EA SPORTS football games,” the company said in a statement.

“We’re assessing our naming rights arrangement with FIFA,” the firm added, “which is independent from all of our other official relationships and licenses around the world.”

Because of its licensing to utilize the genuine names of players, teams, and stadiums, EA Sports has become a leader in football video games.

FIFA 22, the company’s most recent version, was released this month, and it has already attracted 9.1 million gamers.

Konami, EA Sports’ biggest competitor, has similarly rebranded their football game franchise, changing it from Pro Evolution Soccer to eFootball.

The updated edition, which was released in September and is available for free, has disappointed some fans, who claim it contains bugs and has terrible visuals.