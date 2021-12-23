The Cowboys, Chiefs, Patriots, Titans, Buccaneers, and Rams face different scenarios in Week 16 of the NFL Playoffs in 2021.

The Green Bay Packers are currently the only team fully in contention for the NFL playoffs in 2021, but that is about to change. In Week 16, seven clubs have a chance to clinch postseason berths.

By winning or tying their Week 16 games, the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs may all clinch postseason positions. The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs, though they’ll need some help in the coming days.

The Titans have a one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South heading into Thursday night’s game between Tennessee and the San Francisco 49ers. Because Tennessee holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Indianapolis, a win over the 49ers and a loss by the Colts would be enough for the Titans to win the division.

If the Titans and Colts both win, there are a few of situations in which Tennessee may secure a wild-card berth. On Saturday night, Indianapolis travels to Arizona.

If the Patriots win in Week 16 and the Miami Dolphins lose or draw, New England will win the AFC East. The Patriots will play the Buffalo Bills, who are a game behind New England in the AFC East. This season, the Patriots have already defeated the Bills once.

There are five distinct scenarios in which New England can clinch a postseason berth but not the AFC East title if both the Patriots and the Dolphins win. The Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and AFC North teams all lost.

With a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Kansas City is in the playoffs. With a win and a defeat by the Chargers, the Chiefs can clinch the AFC West. In their game against the Houston Texans, the Los Angeles Rams are a strong favorite.

By defeating the Washington Football Team, the Cowboys would claim the NFC East title. Even if Dallas loses, it can still win the division if the Philadelphia Eagles lose or draw. Regardless of what happens in an NFC East meeting, the Cowboys clinch a postseason place if either the New Orleans Saints or the San Francisco 49ers lose.

A win for Tampa Bay would also put Dallas in contention for the playoffs. The Buccaneers will travel to Carolina to face the Panthers, and they will win.