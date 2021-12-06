‘The counsel I would give,’ says Steven Gerrard, referring to Liverpool’s’regret’ and making an allegation against Brendan Rodgers.

Steven Gerrard has spoken about how he regrets not signing a contract extension with Liverpool and how he felt caught between a rock and a hard place as a result of the situation.

Gerrard made his Liverpool debut as a substitute against Blackburn Rovers in 1998, and was a member of the treble-winning team in 2001.

In October 2003, the former England international took over as club captain, succeeding Sami Hyypia, and led the club to the Champions League victory in 2005.

Gerrard, whose contract was set to expire in the summer of 2015, turned refused a one-year extension and joined the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

In November 2016, Gerrard retired from football after a 19-year career, transitioning to coaching and ultimately management with Rangers.

The former Liverpool midfielder is now in charge of Aston Villa, and he spoke about his time with the club before of their win over Leicester City.

When asked how long Jamie Vardy should play, Gerrard urged him to play for as long as he could and confessed he should have stayed at Anfield when given the opportunity.

“I don’t see why Jamie would want to call it a day at this point.” He’s in good shape and still producing at this level, according to the data,” he remarked.

“My recommendation to any player would be to play as long as they can – as long as they’re feeling good and producing.”

“Once I decided to stop, I was someone who really missed it.” It was a case of being away from the family for me when I called it a day in Los Angeles.

“However, I do have one minor regret: I did not sign the year that was given to me at Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers. Between a rock and a hard place, I felt trapped.

“I wanted to stay and finish the trip, and in retrospect, I should have signed the year’s extension.”

“At the same time, I wasn’t starting as many games as I’d like, and Brendan was making it happen.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”