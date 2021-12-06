The contribution of AC Milan in the Liverpool move has been seen as a “major step forward” that has been warmly received.

As Jurgen Klopp’s team prepares to take the field at the San Siro, Pep Lijnders has highlighted how AC Milan have helped transform Liverpool into title challengers.

With their last Group B game against the Serie A side on Tuesday night, the Reds will look to keep their perfect Champions League record intact.

Despite the fact that Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stage as group winners, Milan could yet finish second behind Porto and Atletico Madrid.

With a 2-0 win over Salernitana on Saturday, the Rossoneri moved to the top of Serie A, aiming to win the title for the first time in more than a decade.

Their recent problems have been a long cry from their glory days in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when they won the European Cup in 1989 and 1990 and were twice world champions under legendary coach Arrigo Sacchi.

And Liverpool assistant Lijnders has outlined how Sacchi’s ideals have shaped Jurgen Klopp’s and his coaching staff’s approach.

“It’s significant for me (to face Milan) because of the Dutch impact in this club: (Frank) Rijkaard, (Marco) Van Basten, and (Ruud) Gullit, who together in an organized team inspired and innovated the world of football,” Lijnders said.

“Second, it’s noteworthy because this Liverpool team was undoubtedly influenced by Arrigo Sacchi’s Milan. Jurgen has previously stated that many of the underpinnings of his ideology are built on the Milan coach’s ideals.

“There were so many things that affected both of us. First and foremost, his concentration on the offside trap, followed by zonal defending, and last, how he kept his teams tight with and without the ball without robbing them of their individual freedom.

“Sacchi, above all, sets an example with his training beliefs. His method of focusing was incredible: clarity – repetition – correction. That’s what I’m most interested in.

“I still watch his training video over and over, maybe for the 300th time, because that’s how he organized his teams, with tactical discipline and the proper spacing between his players on the field, on the practice field. Those are the fundamental principles.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”