The contract of Luis Suarez gives FSG a hint, since Liverpool delivered a “tough” transfer message.

As Liverpool continue to lock down the main components in Jurgen Klopp’s side, Luis Suarez serves as a timely reminder of why it’s critical to have elite players renew their contracts.

In his three-and-a-half years at Anfield, the Uruguayan talisman signed three different contracts as his worth skyrocketed.

Before his stunning 31 goals in 33 games during the 2013/14 season, the Reds offered their star striker fresh deals in successive seasons in order to ward off rival teams.

Fabinho makes a transfer claim for Liverpool, while Man City and Chelsea are disregarded.

With his contract expiring in a few years, Barcelona was compelled to pay £65 million for Suarez, the fourth most expensive move in history at the time.

Despite having several years left on their contracts, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all just signed long-term extensions.

Using the Suarez model today, FSG is assuring that dismantling the existing side would cost astronomical sums of money while showcasing their value to the team.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, suggested that the team needed to buy Jack Grealish in order to progress.

Despite winning three of the last four league titles, City paid a British transfer record £100 million for Grealish.

Liverpool has nearly recouped the £36 million they paid on Ibrahima Konate as they continue to seek for the ideal deals in the transfer season.

Guardiola, on the other hand, admitted that continuing to improve without big-money signings would be “tough.”

“We need fresh players when a team wins a lot in the last four or five years – and we can’t dispute that we won a lot and reached a new level in Europe,” he said.

“Not many, but players who can help the guys who have been here for a long time. Otherwise, it’ll be tough to keep moving forward.”

