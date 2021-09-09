The contract of a WWE superstar is reportedly set to expire in January, indicating a possible AEW move.

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens’ contract is reportedly due to expire in January of next year, putting the company on the verge of losing yet another outstanding superstar.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, “We’ve learnt from a WWE authority that WWE modified some contracts ahead of the pandemic, and for whatever reason, Kevin Owens’ deal was adjusted to expire in January 2022,” according to NoDQ.com.

“We were not informed of any additional provisions of the agreement or why it had been shortened. We’ll look into whether any other transactions have been changed.”

In a 2018 interview with TVA Sports, Owens said that he has signed a five-year contract with the WWE, committing to the company until 2023.

“I don’t see why I shouldn’t finish my career with WWE,” he says. “I just signed a new five-year contract with them,” Owens explained. “When my contract expires, I have no plans to leave. I don’t see why that wouldn’t happen if the WWE wants to continue, if I want to continue, and if my family is ready for me to continue.”

Owens’ exit appears to be imminent, as Twitter user Fiending For Followers screencapped a now-deleted tweet from Owens in which he tweeted a set of locations.

The coordinates were deciphered by the Twitter user, who discovered that they were pinpointing the position of Mount Rushmore.

The Twitter user explained, “Mount Rushmore is the name of a band Owens was in with the Young Bucks and Adam Cole in [PWG].”

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) made a fantastic debut with Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE) this past Sunday at AEW All Out, and Owens may have suggested that he will be joining them shortly.

After announcing the entrance of Cole, Danielson, Danielson, and many others, AEW has become a safe haven for former WWE superstars and fans alike.

Many think that WWE is reacting to AEW’s growing success by revamping its roster and reportedly pulling authority of NXT away from COO Paul Levesque (Triple H on WWE programming).

Whatever the situation may be, losing someone of Owens’ talent is bad news for other NXT stars and WWE superstars.