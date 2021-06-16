The construction of Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium has begun.

These are the first images of Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, which is currently under construction.

The ECHO reported on Monday afternoon that the Blues had begun exploratory construction on the location of their future stadium in Liverpool’s Vauxhall neighborhood.

Before a shovel can be put in the ground to formally begin building on the club’s new 52,000-seat stadium, all tests and surveys must be completed.

Everton are hoping to be in that position as soon as possible, and there is still hope that full construction will begin in the second half of this year.

The Blues, on the other hand, have started preparatory work today as part of their grandiose plans for a new stadium that might open in 2024.

Specialist firm Boskalis Maritime has dispatched a boat out onto the Mersey to carry out different tests on the Dock, as shown in the video above and the photographs below.

FIRST PHOTOS OF THE BRAMLEY-MOORE DOCK AS WORK BEGINS

Prior to the planned infilling, the team will scan the bottom of the Dock for any unexploded explosives and assess the condition of the Dock wall.

Everton will be given the results of tests performed on samples of the wall to determine how much of it has to be preserved and how much work needs to be done before it can be infilled.

The Blues have also asked the crew to conduct an assessment of micro-biological creatures that may be adhering to the Dock or residing in the water, in collaboration with contractor Laing O’Rourke.

Engineers were also on hand today to recover panels and items that had been installed at Bramley-Moore Dock in order to better understand the climate. The summary comes to a close.