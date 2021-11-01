The combination of Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur could add to Liverpool’s woes.

Liverpool knows they have one of the top coaches in the world in Jurgen Klopp.

In the Premier League, he’s not alone, with Pep Guardiola managing Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel transforming Chelsea since taking over earlier this year.

The managerial talent in England’s top flight is plentiful, and Antonio Conte, who is heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, could be the next to join the party.

Spurs fired Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday morning following his 3-0 loss to Manchester United over the weekend, with the Italian expected to take his position.

Conte, like Klopp, Guardiola, and Tuchel, is considered as one of the finest in the world, and rightly so.

Conte, a Premier League winner and four-time Serie A champion with two different clubs, has had recent success at Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter Milan.

The 52-year-old is a firm believer in the back-three system, with 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 being his two most-used variations, and he gets better results than most.

At Liverpool, Klopp needed time to mold his team and play style, and the same can be said about Guardiola at Manchester City, who finished third in his first season in charge.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title that year, winning 27 of their 32 games after switching from 4-2-3-1 to 3-4-3 in late September.

Conte only beat Klopp’s Liverpool once during his Chelsea tenure, a 1-0 victory in May 2018, but he also only lost one of his four games, drawing the other two.

He achieves such consistency by coaching a specific system and collecting the appropriate profiles to carry out his demands on the field, with midfielders and strikers retrained as wing-backs, such as Victor Moses, Ashley Young, and Ivan Perisic.

Inter finished fourth in the season before Conte was hired, but after two years in command, he was able to grab Serie A away from Juventus, who had won each of the previous nine league titles in Italy.

Last year, Inter finished the season with the second-best offensive and the top defense, thanks to players like.